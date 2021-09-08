Chris Davis officially sworn in as fire chief

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis officially took the oath of office tonight as Enterprise mayor William Cooper swore him in.

Davis was appointed as chief at the last city council meeting but the swearing in was postponed to tonight, allowing his parents and daughters, who travelled from out of town, to see him sworn in.

Davis’ predecessor, former chief Byron Herring, was also in attendance.

