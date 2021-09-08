Advertisement

Chris Davis officially sworn in as fire chief

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis officially took the oath of office tonight as Enterprise mayor William Cooper swore him in.

Davis was appointed as chief at the last city council meeting but the swearing in was postponed to tonight, allowing his parents and daughters, who travelled from out of town, to see him sworn in.

Davis’ predecessor, former chief Byron Herring, was also in attendance.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

Council goes into agreement with ALDOT for passenger vans
New vans for Enterprise senior citizens
Chris Davis sworn in
Enterprise Fire Chief
Council goes into agreement with ALDOT for passenger vans
New vans for senior citizens
WTVY - Alabama COVID update