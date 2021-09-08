Area 9/11 Remembrances

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are multiple organizations and ceremonies remembering the tragic events of 9/11 this week.

Thursday, Sept. 9

6:30 PM - “Never Forget” a WTVY News4 special. We’ll talk with the family of a Wiregrass native whose life was taken that tragic day. We’ll also hear from one resident who was at the Pentagon when the attack began.

Friday, Sept. 10

8 AM - 9/11 20th Anniversary Moving Tribute, Fort Rucker. The Fort Rucker Directorate of Public Safety will host a 9/11 20th Anniversary Moving Tribute as a show of patriotism and support to memorialize those that perished 20 years ago on Sept. 11 and to remember the sacrifices made on that tragic day.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Fire Station 1 with remarks and prayer before the start of the walk. [More details on the WTVY Community Calendar]

9 AM - Remembering 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony, Hartford [More details]

Saturday, Sept 11

8 AM - Patriot Day Ceremony, Dothan. The City of Dothan along with Houston County are partnering to present a Patriot’s Day remembrance of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. [More details]

9 AM - Remembering 9.11 20th Anniversary Ceremony, Bonifay, FL [More details]

7 PM - Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 presented by Wounded Warrior Project.

It's time for a special two-hour Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 presented by... Posted by Circle All Access on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

