Alabama sees uptick in COVID hospitalizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Late last week and over the weekend Alabama saw a decrease in hospitalizations, but this week the state faces another increase.

All but one Alabama county is still listed in the highest risk for COVID community transmission. Sumter county sits at moderate risk. When it comes to hospitalizations, the state added nearly 100 patients since yesterday. Alabama health care workers now caring for 2,875 COVID patients. Here in Dothan, Southeast Health is caring for 96 COVID patients, while Flowers Hospital is caring for 66.

UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said COVID levels in Alabama are high, mostly in children and adults between the ages of 20 and 40. They continue to see younger patients become hospitalized, the vast majority of them being unvaccinated.

Alabama is on the lower end of the vaccination rate compared to other parts of the country. Dr. Nafziger said the older population was pretty good about getting the vaccine, and the results shows. The higher vaccination percentage leads to older people having less cases now. Right now, the younger population is lagging behind and she says it shows through rising cases and hospitalizations.

“We’re seeing COVID affecting younger people more, it’s those age groups who are less vaccinated that are really being affected by this variant and you know when you have a lot more people infected you’re going to see a lot more of them ending up in the hospital,” Dr. Nafziger said.

Health officials continue to encourage people to get the covid vaccine. Over 2.3 million Alabamians have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

