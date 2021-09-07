Cotton farmers benefited from rainy summer

In 2021we have seen our fair share of high temperatures and rainfall in the Wiregrass. One group that is benefiting from this unpleasant weather pattern is the local cotton farmers.

We saw temperatures reach the upper 90s in some places and that allows the already planted and bloomed cotton to dry out.

Even with rainfall on the horizon farmers will still benefit because of the later planted cotton.

The value of cotton has gone up this year by 20 to 30 cents. Giving the hope of a good profit this harvesting season.

Cotton Farmer Sedrick Mack shared his thoughts. “Without our heat this cotton will not make. Cotton has to have those heat units so this year, like I said, is going to be a good year, and the prices in the 90 cent range so its going to be a good year for farmers.”

Farmers will start the 2021 harvest in October lasting all the way through the Peanut Festival.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.