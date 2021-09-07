Watching The Gulf

SYNOPSIS – A cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico may develop tropically before moving into the Florida Panhandle later Wednesday or Wednesday night. Regardless of development, the main impacts in the Wiregrass will be scattered rainfall, especially across southeastern parts of the area. We’ll turn drier on Thursday.

TONIGHT – Showers end early, then partly cloudy with a shower possible late. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially southeast. High near 84°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, especially southeast, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 87° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5A%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 20 kts. Seas 3-5 feet.

