Watching The Gulf

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Palm trees blowing in the wind during stormy weather.
Palm trees blowing in the wind during stormy weather.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico may develop tropically before moving into the Florida Panhandle later Wednesday or Wednesday night. Regardless of development, the main impacts in the Wiregrass will be scattered rainfall, especially across southeastern parts of the area. We’ll turn drier on Thursday.

TONIGHT – Showers end early, then partly cloudy with a shower possible late. Low near 72°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially southeast. High near 84°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, especially southeast, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 87° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5A%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 72° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 20 kts.  Seas 3-5 feet.

