Vendors needed for Headland’s annual Harvest Festival celebration

Headland Harvest
Headland Harvest(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Chamber of Commerce is in the midst of planning for its’ annual Harvest Festival celebration.

The family-friendly event honors the area’s farmers and the hard work they put into growing crops.

The two-day festivities are scheduled for October 8th and 9th, and will feature a car show, live bands, a 5K Fun Run, and a street dance.

This will be the 50th anniversary for the Harvest Festival, which will help wrap up the city of Headland’s 150th Anniversary.

“So when when we have everyone, from the cheerleaders to the band, and all of our community groups and the kids perform, as well as some local artists, it just kind of highlights Headland and our downtown. Our community loves to get together. And so we’re just glad we’re able to do that again this year,” said Chamber Director Adrienne Wilkins.

Wilkins says there are arts and craft vendor spaces still available. If you or your organization is interested, you can click here for more information.

