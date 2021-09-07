Advertisement

Texas restaurant uses robots due to labor shortage

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) – A Texas restaurant has found a solution for its labor shortage.

Taco Borga, a co-owner of La Duni in Dallas, said he has a third of the staff he did before the pandemic.

He said he’s been trying to hire new people, but no one is interested in working.

So he turned to robots for help.

“I had people who tell me, ‘Well, they’re taking people’s jobs,’” Borga said.

“Guess what? No. They’re not taking anybody’s job, because no one is showing up. What they are doing is helping the ones who are really working.”

The restaurant has three robots that work as hosts and runners. They take guests to their tables, bring out orders and even sing “Happy Birthday.”

Experts say the labor shortage in service jobs is from low wages and the spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
Here are the differences between COVID and RSV
Here are the differences between COVID and RSV
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel said this tour was a different experience knowing he was...
WATCH: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
Moment of silence held Tuesday in the lobby of Jackson Hospital.
Statewide moment of silence honors 12,000 lost to pandemic
While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion