Advertisement

State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop

(kold)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State education leaders have seen many of the tense exchanges at school board meetings, and say even more are happening behind closed doors.

They say it’s been an incredibly hard 18 months for schools and they hope for a little more grace.

The debate at school board meetings over topics like in-school instruction, vaccines or masks has reached a fever pitch and state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says some incidents have crossed the line.

“I get calls every day, and I know my colleagues in public health are too, you know people screaming at school nurses, screaming at their principals, we’ve had some of our employees have to have police protection now,” said Mackey.

He says this year is extremely challenging.

“It’s still getting more difficult by the day,” said Mackey.

This past week, Dr. Mackey announced more than 9,000 new student cases of COVID.

As a result, most schools have enacted mask mandates.

“The vast majority of our students are in schools where masks are required, we are still getting pushback from parents, folks who are out there listening that disagree with that I would just say please be patient, please be patient with your local school folks, they are doing the best they can in a difficult situation,” he said.

He says schools will continue offering vaccinations to those who are eligible.

“We are still really, really pushing for vaccinations, I have also gotten a lot of hate email over that,” he added.

He estimates approximately 90 percent of schools are now requiring masks in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
Here are the differences between COVID and RSV
Here are the differences between COVID and RSV
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

Moment of silence held Tuesday in the lobby of Jackson Hospital.
Statewide moment of silence honors 12,000 lost to pandemic
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
There have been 12 named storms as of September 7th.
Is this year’s hurricane season outpacing 2020?
Zach Hatcher
Better rain chances on the way