Permanent memorial coming to Early County High School to honor former coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The football field at Early County High School was a place where Travis Price coached football games on Friday night. Now, it will become a place where his legacy will continue.

“He was really just a go-getter and really a servant’s heart,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, interim superintendent, Early County Schools.

Price is a local legend. As a product of Early County Schools, he became a key figure for the school system.

“He was a paraprofessional at Early County Elementary School in the gym, he helped with P.E.,” says Dr. Brown. “At the school level, our whole community just loves Coach Travis, and the school employees at the high school especially. He was involved with coaching, also, at the middle school.”

Price gave back not only in the classroom, but beyond. He made it a goal to connect with students.

“He would schedule ‘Donuts with Dads’ where fathers could come in and eat breakfast with their children,” says Dr. Brown. " ‘Muffins with moms’. He helped with Grandparents’ Day. He tried to go above and beyond to bridge the gap between home and school.”

Price coached various sports for the county such as football, basketball, baseball and track. When he passed in Jan. 2021, the impact was felt throughout the community.

Now, Early County High School is working to ensure that his legacy lives on for years to come.

“So the goal is to raise enough money for there to be some sort of permanent memorial near the goal post or, like, the scoreboard, so that it will be there forever for people to look at him and remember him,” says Dr. Brown. “He loved everyone in our community and gave his time selflessly, and we just hope that, in turn, community members will show that love and support.”

The school’s goal is to raise $2,000 for the memorial before the homecoming game Oct. 1.

