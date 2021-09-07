Advertisement

Henry County school emphasizes “Attendance Awareness Month”

Abbeville students
Abbeville students(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attending school every day is crucial for students’ growth in the classroom.

Abbeville Elementary leaders are recognizing the importance, and are trying to show attendance matters by adding an AES twist.

September is “Attendance Awareness Month.”

Abbeville Elementary is hosting “spirit days” to boost attendance.

“Today is crazy hair day!” Chasity Capps, 3rd Grade Teacher at Abbeville Elementary, explained.

She says attendance for 3rd graders is more critical than ever to insure they meet the Alabama Literacy Act requirement.

Capps, said, “It’s very important that they’re here and that they’re striving to do the best that they can, and the parents, we need them on board as well just to help prepare them for that task.”

Attendance rates for the weeks immediately after Labor Day determines how much funding schools receive from the US Department of Education.

Tameka Hicks, Principal of Abbeville Elementary, said, “In the event, say if we don’t have half of our school here, and they only award us enough money for half of those students, we don’t wanna end up being short on the other end, you know, when they return.”

Receiving a quality education starts in the classroom.

“We love to learn here and that’s one of our ultimate goals is to teach our kids the importance of learning and to become educated” explained, Capps.

Other themes this month are neon colors, wacky tacky, and crazy hat day.

Hicks, continued, “It’s to boost morale among the students and the staff as well. Just so that they know, yes, you’re coming to school, but it’s also a fun, learning place as well.”

Abbeville Elementary is encouraging both students and staff to have fun with the themes and get creative, however, they say just being there makes a difference.

