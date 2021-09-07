Advertisement

Gas prices spike after storm shuts down refineries

(Live 5/File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gas prices shot up an average of eight cents a gallon last week after Hurricane Ida idled refineries along the Gulf Coast, the AAA reported Tuesday.

Travelers found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. Prices at the pump are now averaging $3.02 per gallon in Florida. That’s 83 cents more than last year’s holiday, and 58 cents more than what drivers paid during the 2019 holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, five refineries near New Orleans remain shut due to issues including power outages. These plants account for 6% of total U.S. refining capacity.

“News that refineries are working to restore operations is a positive sign for motorists,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As refineries get back up and running, prices should begin to slide lower; especially now that the summer driving season has come to a close.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, four of the nine refineries affected have begun the process of restarting. Three of those are located in Baton Route, the other is near New Orleans. The DOE says it could take several days for those refineries to produce at full rates.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.16), Panama City ($3.09), Tallahassee ($3.06)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.96), Jacksonville ($2.98), Orlando ($2.98), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.99)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
Here are the differences between COVID and RSV
Here are the differences between COVID and RSV
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

WRGX First News at 4
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 727K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Headland Harvest
Vendors needed for Headland’s annual Harvest Festival celebration
Moment of silence held Tuesday in the lobby of Jackson Hospital.
Statewide moment of silence honors 12,000 lost to pandemic
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison