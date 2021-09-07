Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week!

Here are the nominees:

Seminole County DB Nick Cull - 202 total yards and 3 TDs; 10 tackles

Geneva County RB Emmanuel Henderson - 342 yards rushing and 4 TDs

Geneva RB Timothy McReynolds - 271 total yards and 6 TDs

