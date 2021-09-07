Dothan’s Water World park was a popular Labor Day destination

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After an early shutdown last year due to COVID-19, Water World was able to hold out for their traditional last day of the year this summer - Labor Day.

With temperatures in the 90s, people across the wiregrass turned to Water World to beat the heat.

“It is the perfect day to come,” says Amy Raybon, Water World season pass holder. “It’s beautiful out here.”

From relaxing in the wave pool, to slipping down the water slide, today was nothing short of summer fun.

Park visitors say today was about more than just another day at the park. It was a final send off for the season.

“We usually come every week or once or twice a week,” says Raybon.

Many say they hate to see the fun coming to an end for the year.

“I’m going to feel sad about it and really miss being able to come here,” says Raybon.

Visitors say they will likely take a few trips to the beach before fall arrives.

As of now, attendance numbers are better than last year, and it will be a few days before the total numbers are in.

