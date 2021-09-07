Dothan City Schools Invites the Community Input for Strategic Plan

The information below is from the Dothan City Schools.

(Press Release) - This Fall, Dothan City Schools (DCS) will begin their Strategic Planning Process that will become their roadmap for the next five years. This planning process, facilitated by the Alabama Association of School Boards, will seek to establish the vision and priority goals for DCS as the district move into the next five years of serving students. The strategic plan will help DCS identify objectives and strategies to prepare their students and employees for excellence while being intentional and purposeful in their decisions over the next five years.

The strategic plan is meant for looking ahead and creating a plan that meets the district goals for the future while creating a system for the district to ensure accountability and operational effectiveness while adjusting to meet the needs and challenges of DCS students.

“Every strategic plan should be a living document that an organization utilizes to guide them forward over a journey that takes them from good to great,” says Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe. “At Dothan City Schools, we want to map our strategic direction by offering an excellent district with strong academic achievement, quality teachers, and fiscal responsibility, and that is why we need our community’s input to help us meet our goals.”

As a part of the planning process, Dothan City Schools will seek the input of students, employees, parents, and community members through community forums. At these forums, participants will learn about the strategic planning process while providing information for the school system’s future. The meetings are scheduled for September 15, September 27, and October 6 at the Dothan Civic Center. Forums will begin at 5 PM. Community members are also encouraged to participate in a survey to provide their input. To access the survey, go to dothan.k12.al.us/strategicplan.

This November, the proposed strategic plan is scheduled to be presented to the public and conclude with the final adoption in December.

