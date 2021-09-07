Better rain chances on the way

SYNOPSIS – A few showers are possible this afternoon but skies are expected to stay mostly sunny for the morning hours. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with light winds out of the southwest. Better rain chances arrive with deeper tropical moisture increasing from now through Wednesday morning. Some showers on Wednesday could be on the heavy side, but most of those will impact the panhandle counties. Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler in the middle 80s, some not breaching the lower 80s where rain is most widespread. Dry conditions move in Thursday and last through the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, isolated showers. High near 90. Winds SSW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 72. Winds SW 5 mph. 60%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 85° Winds SW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, few AM showers. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Mostly sunny Low: 65° High: 87° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, iso showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 ft.

