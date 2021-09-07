Advertisement

Ariton off to best start since 2004

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been quite the start to the season for the Ariton Purple Cats.

At 3-0, Steven Kilcrease has the Purple Cats off to their best start since 2004.

After a close win to start the season against Dale County, Ariton has been untouchable, winning its last two games by a combined score of 98-0 with back-to-back 49-0 shutouts over Goshen and Houston County.

Kilcrease said the win over the Warriors was the confidence boost his team needed.

“We were able to get that win in a close ball game and it gave our kids a lot of confidence,” said Kilcrease. “The last two weeks, I thought we’ve gotten better each week. They just keep coming to work. We’ve got a good group. I think our guys are playing with a lot of confidence. Our coaching staff, they are high energy and our kids have sort of bought into that and it’s carried over which I think is the big thing.”

A tough test awaits this Friday as the Purple Cats play host to undefeated Geneva County.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Robert Patrick King
Man will plead guilty in son’s hot car death
FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
Doctors across the state are urging the use of monoclonal antibody therapy for those with...
Hospital officials say monoclonal antibody therapy helping hospitalizations

Latest News

Ariton off to best start since 2004
Ariton off to best start since 2004
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Troy Trojans to honor military during 9/11 game
TROY to honor military, observe anniversary of terrorist attacks during Sept. 11 football game