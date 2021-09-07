Ariton off to best start since 2004

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been quite the start to the season for the Ariton Purple Cats.

At 3-0, Steven Kilcrease has the Purple Cats off to their best start since 2004.

After a close win to start the season against Dale County, Ariton has been untouchable, winning its last two games by a combined score of 98-0 with back-to-back 49-0 shutouts over Goshen and Houston County.

Kilcrease said the win over the Warriors was the confidence boost his team needed.

“We were able to get that win in a close ball game and it gave our kids a lot of confidence,” said Kilcrease. “The last two weeks, I thought we’ve gotten better each week. They just keep coming to work. We’ve got a good group. I think our guys are playing with a lot of confidence. Our coaching staff, they are high energy and our kids have sort of bought into that and it’s carried over which I think is the big thing.”

A tough test awaits this Friday as the Purple Cats play host to undefeated Geneva County.

