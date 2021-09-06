Advertisement

Upcoming show ‘The Wonder Years’ set in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new primetime show is coming to ABC this fall, and it will be set in the Capitol City.

The show, “The Wonder Years,” tells the story of a Black middle-class family in Montgomery in the late 1960s through the viewpoint of 12-year-old Dean, according to ABC. The show is inspired by the 1988 series of the same name.

Get a little help from your friends when The Wonder Years premieres September 22 on ABC. It's the little things that you remember.

Posted by The Wonder Years ABC on Thursday, August 26, 2021

The show stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Milan Ray and Don Cheadle as the narrator. Montgomery native Saladin Patterson is the writer and executive producer of the show.

The series premiere is set to air Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

