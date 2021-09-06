A pleasant start to the work week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – We are looking at a beautiful start to the work week with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon but most will stay dry. Monday night will be back in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Deeper tropical moisture increases and helps fuel scattered showers and storms by Wednesday, as temperatures stay in the 80s. Drier weather moves in by Thursday night and lasts through Saturday or Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, stray shower. High near 90. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower early. Low near 71. Winds SW 5 mph. 0%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 90° Winds S 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Mostly smooth. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 ft.

