One More Beautiful Day then Rain

SYNOPSIS – Another sunny day instore for the Wiregrass along with a calm and cooler night. Tuesday will be very similar to what we saw this extended weekend with highs near 90 a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. There will not be much of a breeze so have a way to stay cool if you have plans outdoors. Rain chances spike come Wednesday as we will be getting lots of tropical moisture from the gulf. There will be a slight chance of rain Thursday but the weekend is looking beautiful.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 72°. Winds Light & Variable

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 90. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 72°. Winds Light and Variable

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 85° 60%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

