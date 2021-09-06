LifeSouth to hold blood drive in Troy this weekend

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be holding a church drive for blood donations on Sunday at the Troy Walmart.

The LifeSouth Bloodmobile will be present from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 12th, in partnership with the Mt. Pisqah Worship Center. All donors will receive a LifeSouth t-shirt.

All donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

According to LifeSouth, one pint of blood can save up to three lives. You can make an appointment by going to www.lifesouth.org

