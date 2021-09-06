Labor Day lake fun in Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wrapping up a busy Labor Day weekend, some took advantage of the weather today if they weren’t traveling.

From fishing, to swimming, to laying in the sun, lots have found a way to enjoy the long weekend.

At George W. Andrews Lake, Sara Grider was ready to reel one in.

“I love fishing, and today is a good day, said Sara Grider. It’s a limit on them but they’re going home if they get in my bucket.”

Janelle Boe says her favorite part was:

“Going to a waterfall, and swimming in it, and we jumped off it, said Janelle Boe. It was really fun.”

She joined her friends at George T. Bagby State Park for a girl’s getaway.

“It’s very fun to have a nice day off, continued, Boe. It gives you a lot of breaks from all the stress with school.”

Mayci Coates spent time at the park with her kids.

“Yesterday was my birthday, so we went out to eat for my birthday, out here at the boondocks, as a matter of fact, with my daughter, and you know we’re just out here spending time with the family” explained, Mayci Coates.

Grider, Boe and Coates were all taking in a last taste of summer, before heading home.

