Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department has released the latest numbers of COVID-19 patients in both Dothan Hospitals.

As of Monday, September 6th, there are currently 106 patients with COVID-19 at Southeast Health. The hospital has confirmed 370 deaths of patients with the virus.

Southeast Health has confirmed 1,965 COVID-19 inpatients who have been discharged from the hospital.

Flowers Hospital currently has 72 inpatients with COVID-19. The hospital has reported 253 total confirmed deaths from the virus.

There have been 714,860 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

