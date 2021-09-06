Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department has released the latest numbers of COVID-19 patients in both Dothan Hospitals.

As of Monday, September 6th, there are currently 106 patients with COVID-19 at Southeast Health. The hospital has confirmed 370 deaths of patients with the virus.

Southeast Health has confirmed 1,965 COVID-19 inpatients who have been discharged from the hospital.

Flowers Hospital currently has 72 inpatients with COVID-19. The hospital has reported 253 total confirmed deaths from the virus.

There have been 714,860 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

