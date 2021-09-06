City of Bonifay to finish paying debt to late employee’s family

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jack Marell worked with the City of Bonifay for 44 years. When he unexpectedly passed away in August, the city found out they owed him more than $90,000. After his death, they decided to continue paying him the money that was owed, but it began going to his family instead.

“He had worked for a number of years, and he was a victim of a lot of difference circumstances because he had to work overtime, he had to work and claim comp time, he couldn’t take his annual leave, he couldn’t take his sick leave, so all that had accumulated,” City Councilman Roger Brooks said.

City Council members believe Marell earned this money, and he should get it, even if he can’t get it himself. Although paying this money to the family of Mr. Marell could cause a financial burden to the city of Bonifay, they feel they owe it to him and his family after all he did for the city.

“I had a long experience with Mr. Marell on the Council and he was one of the most committed, dedicated employees you could ever ask for,” Brooks said.

Brooks also said the city hopes to get the money to pay Marell’s family from the American Relief Act. All of the money owed to Marell will be given to his family by December 31st of this year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.