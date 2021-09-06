Advertisement

Reports: ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Toronto. The actor was found dead in his New York residence on Sept. 6, 2021.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Michael K. Williams, best known for his work on HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” has died at age 54, according to Variety.

The New York City Police Department said he was found in his home at 2 p.m. Monday, according to The New York Times.

Williams also acted in HBO’s “The Night Of” and many films, including “12 Years a Slave,” “Inherent Vice,” and “The Road.”

He was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in “Lovecraft Country.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Robert Patrick King
Man will plead guilty in son’s hot car death
FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
Doctors across the state are urging the use of monoclonal antibody therapy for those with...
Hospital officials say monoclonal antibody therapy helping hospitalizations
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update

Latest News

$300 monthly payment benefits no longer to be distributed
Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire
WRGX First News at 4
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by...
New Orleans: Seniors left in dark, hot facilities after Ida
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family