Man drowns at Henderson Beach State Park

Deputies tell Newschannel 7 that a 58-year-old man from Oakdale, Louisiana was not able to make...
Deputies tell Newschannel 7 that a 58-year-old man from Oakdale, Louisiana was not able to make it back to shore safely.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a group of swimmers got caught in a rip current off of Henderson Beach State Park Saturday evening.

Deputies tell Newschannel 7 that a 58-year-old man from Oakdale, Louisiana was not able to make it back to shore safely.

Deputies said that he was pulled from the water and transported to the Destin Emergency Room where was pronounced dead.

