PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Walton County.

According to troopers a man from Fort Walton Beach was driving a motorcycle and traveling east on state road 20 along with a pickup truck traveling in the same direction.

FHP said that the man driving the pickup truck was turning into a private drive when the driver of the motorcycle went into the centerline of the westbound lane causing him to collide with the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Bay Medical Center following the collision but succumbed to his injuries.

