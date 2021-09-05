Beautiful Labor Day

SYNOPSIS – Another sunny day instore for the Wiregrass along with a calm and cooler night. Labor Day will be very similar to what we saw this weekend with highs near 90 a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. There will not be much of a breeze so have a way to stay cool if you have plans outdoors. We will stay mostly dry for the beginning of the week until Wednesday when we will see rain throughout the greater part of the day brought to us by some tropical moisture.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 70°. Winds Light & Variable

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 90. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 71°. Winds Light and Variable

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 85° 50%

THR: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 87°

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Low: 67° High: 87°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

