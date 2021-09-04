Advertisement

September is National Preparedness Awareness Month

SEPTEMBER IS BEING OBSERVED AS NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS AWARENESS MONTH.
SEPTEMBER IS BEING OBSERVED AS NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS AWARENESS MONTH.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National preparedness awareness month comes at the perfect time. No matter where you live you are prone to natural disasters. Tropical storm Fred and Hurricane Ida brought impacts to our region over the last month. With 88 days left in the hurricane season and the peak of the season just one week away, now is the time to re-check your hurricane kits and disaster plans to make sure you have everything you need to be prepared if disaster strikes.

We talked with Tallahassee’s National Weather Service Meteorologist Wright Dobbs for his take on tropical preparations. “Some seasons you are lucky and you don’t get anything, and other seasons like 2018 you get a season like what we got with Hurricane Michael. The best thing is to be prepared for all scenarios every season.”

Another thing to consider is what we do after the storm. What do we have in our kits to help us? We should have: batteries, flashlights, water, non-perishable foods, portable cell phone chargers, and a first aid kit.

We talked with Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee on some of the key items that should be in your first aid kit. “Bandages, dressing, antimicrobials, antiseptics, gloves, pain relievers, aspirin, etc., even blankets depending on temperature.”

He expresses the importance of having this kit and being prepared for when disaster hits. “ Well, it’s critically important in hurricane season. I was not prepared with supplies or gear or apparel, so I got staph infection on my calf; had to go to the emergency room and have a drip antibiotic. Flood waters are dirty, murky, filled with toxicants, chemicals, pathogens, and disease.”

“ The best thing you can do is prepare early, and another thing is every storm is different. Keep in mind that whatever you experience for one storm doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be prepared for this storm coming, " NWS Meteorologist Wright Dobb said.

The peak of hurricane is September 10th and runs through November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is rivalry week as the Dothan Wolves make their way to Enterprise Friday to battle it out...
Game of the Night: Dothan vs Enterprise
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Barbour County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
Sports Scoreboards

Latest News

Labor Day festivities bring COVID-19 concerns
Health officials warn about COVID-19 safety measures ahead of Labor Day
FBI issues national cyber security threat warning
Child reported abducted found safe in Dothan
Auburn football fans are excited for the new season.
Football fans, tailgating return to Auburn