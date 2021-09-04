Man will plead guilty in son’s hot car death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man charged with manslaughter in the hot car death of his toddler has reached a plea agreement with Houston County prosecutors.

Robert Patrick King will plead guilty on September 21, court documents reveal. He is expected to receive about 4 ½ years, the same sentence his wife, Melinda Gail King, received when she pleaded guilty last month.

On a hot June afternoon in 2019, two-year-old Castiel King slipped out of his home and climbed into a Mazda sports car. Police estimate temperatures reached 120 degrees inside that vehicle.

Investigators claim Robert and Melinda King slept during the ordeal and Castiel’s body was not found for hours.

The Kings tested positive for marijuana and alcohol, per reports, and police claimed the couple’s negligence caused their son’s death.

Robert King will serve probation after completing his prison sentence as will his wife.

Robert King is represented by attorney Billy Joe Sheffield II while Raynor Clifton is Melinda King’s counsel.

The couple has a pending divorce case.

