East Alabama Health reports alarming spike in COVID deaths

(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health has released new data showing an alarming spike in COVID deaths.

The organization says there have been 26 COVID-related deaths at East Alabama Medical Center in the past month. In comparison, there were 28 deaths at the hospital between March 1 and July 31.

As of Friday, September 3, there were 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 91 patients, 25 were in the intensive care unit and 22 were on ventilators.

Data shows younger, middle age, and older individuals are all among the hospitalized patients.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

East Alabama Health say being vaccinated greatly reduces your chance of hospitalization, ventilation and death. Severe illness affects all age groups, the health organization added.

