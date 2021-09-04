Advertisement

Child reported abducted found safe in Dothan

(WMBF)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child was found safe Friday night, a few minutes after an apparent abduction in Dothan.

The reported kidnapping occurred on Hutchins Street, a residential area, when a person drove off in a vehicle with the one-year-old in a car seat. About 20 minutes later and and few blocks away police found that child safe.

Paramedics examined the baby and found no injuries, per reports.

A suspect is sought.

This story updated to clarify the search for a suspect is ongoing.

