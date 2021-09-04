Beautiful Weekend and Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful gameday weekend to kick off the college football season. Temperatures will be in the 90s until mid-week when we see rain chances increase significantly. With that though come with highs in the 80s. There is some activity in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico that we are keeping an eye on that has the potential to form into a storm late this upcoming week.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 68°. Winds E 5

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 90. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. High near 91°. Winds Light and Variable

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Low: 71° High: 84° 50%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

