Veterinarian warns against using animal form of Ivermectin

Health officials in South Georgia now joining many others nationwide with warnings against the...
Health officials in South Georgia now joining many others nationwide with warnings against the use of animal medications for COVID treatment.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Health officials in South Georgia are joining many others nationwide with warnings against the use of animal medications for COVID-19 treatment.

Staff at Archbold Medical Center say they’ve recently treated people with life-threatening conditions after ingesting medicine in doses intended for large animals.

With physicians promoting ivermectin as an effective COVID treatment, they’re selling off the shelves in pharmacies. However, livestock supply stores shared they’re also having issues keeping the drug in stores.

“The forms that are approved for large animals are much more potent and much more concentrated and so I would never recommend that, I would only use it, anything at the advice of your physician,” said Dr. Todd Cooley, owner and veterinarian at Thomasville Animal Hospital.

Dr. Cooley said there are several forms of ivermectin used to de-worm animals, including horses, cattle, dogs and hogs.

“It comes in a liquid. It comes in an injectable liquid, it comes in a paste form for horses and it comes in a pour on form for cattle,” he said, and not to be confused with the human approved, three milligram ivermectin tablet.

Several doctors in Thomasville have confirmed prescribing the human dose as a COVID treatment, attributing anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties in the drug as helpful when it comes to fighting the virus. Dr. Cooley said he can not attest to whether people should use the human dose of ivermectin for COVID treatment or not, however, he strongly urges that you do not use the animal version for anything other than its intended purpose.

