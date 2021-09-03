Advertisement

Troy prepares for season opener against Southern University

The dust has settled in the Troy University quarterback battle, and junior Taylor Powell will lead the Trojans on the field week one versus Southern.(Source: WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An empty Veterans Memorial Stadium will soon be packed with fans as the Troy Trojans take on Southern University Saturday night.

“We are extremely excited,” says Brent Jones, Director of Athletics, Troy University. “Our motto this entire year is have fun in ‘21.”

Jones says the festivities will be nothing short of fun.

“We’re gonna have tailgating out at Tailgate Terrace prior to the game,”  says Jones. “We also have a pregame concert from a national recording artist. We have a youth cheer clinic. We have a battle of the bands at halftime between Southern University as well as the Sound of the South. And fireworks after the game. There’s something for everybody.”

This year the stadium will be at full capacity. Jones believes this will create a morale boost for the team.

“We need every student, every alumni,”  says Jones. “We need every season ticket holder, every community member to really step up and let’s pack out the vet and let’s have a party in the vet this year.”

The university is not the only ones that will benefit from increased fans, so will local businesses.

“Last year we struggled a little bit,” says Leana Faulkner, manager, Half Shell. “It was a little different. We kind of didn’t know really what to expect.”

Increased visitors and labor shortages could bring challenges to businesses.

“Our customers have been great to us and have been very very supportive,” says Faulkner. “We’re preparing for the worst but hoping for the best, and we know it’s not going to be like this forever.”

Troy’s game with Southern will kickoff at 6 p.m. from the Vet. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch it on ESPN-3 or listen to it on the Troy Trojans radio network.

