Swimmer found by helicopter days after vanishing in north Alabama

A swimmer missing since Monday afternoon was found two days later after a search and rescue operation in northeast Alabama.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who disappeared after going swimming Monday in northeast Alabama was found along the banks of a stream more than two days later, thanks to search and rescue efforts from above.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s aviation unit was asked for help finding the man in Dekalb County, located in extreme northeast Alabama near the Georgia and Tennessee lines.

ALEA said its aviation unit in Cullman was notified by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office of the situation on Tuesday. The swimmer had vanished in the area of High Falls Park. Additional information revealed the man had been missing for more than a day, having last been seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

A subsequent search on Tuesday was ultimately called off due to severe weather brought on by Hurricane Ida.

A full-size image shows the vast area where search and rescue crews looked and found a northeast Alabama swimmer who disappeared on Aug. 30. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

On Wednesday, ALEA Pilot Billy Randall and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dustin Bentley flew over the stream where they found the victim “a considerable distance downstream from where he was last seen.”

Fire and rescue was unable to safely reach the man, at which point first responders contacted ALEA Aviation in Montgomery to launch a rescue helicopter.

That chopper was able to safely extract the unnamed man and transport him to a waiting ambulance where he could be treated for his injuries.

No other details about the man were immediately available.

