Advertisement

Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Barbour County

Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman(Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One woman is dead after being shot multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.

On September 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, the victim as been identified as 57-year-old Tammy Ingram.

After the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office made contact with witnesses, a suspect was identified as 48-year-old Anthony Lee Tyler.

The witnesses told the sheriff’s office that Ingram was sunbathing in a chair when Tyler approached her. The two started arguing and the witnesses heard a shot fired. They then saw Ingram running away from Tyler. He was chasing Ingram on foot while waving a “black weapon,” pointing and shooting at Ingram. Ingram fell on the ground and Tyler stood over her as she waved her hands back and forth. Tyler then fired multiple more shots, killing Ingram.

Witnesses say Tyler calmly walked back to his trailer, stood in the front looking at Ingram, and then exited out the other side. He got into his vehicle and drove off.

With the description of the vehicle the witnesses gave, the Eufaula Police Department identified Tyler traveling southbound on Hwy. 431. He was stopped by Eufaula police on Hwy. 431 and Hwy. 30, and was airlifted to Baptist South in Montgomery due to a possible overdose.

He is currently in critical condition.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office extends their condolences to the Ingram family.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna, study says
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Willie B. Smith III, convicted of the 1991 kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth...
Alabama sets new execution date for inmate for 1991 murder

Latest News

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 714K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey reallocated $12.3 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to...
$12M reallocated to attract travel nurses to Alabama’s struggling hospitals
How to take care of a child with COVID at home