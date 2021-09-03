Advertisement

PSA calls on Alabama lawmakers to address gambling

Alabama state senator proposes ‘clean’ lottery bill
Alabama state senator proposes ‘clean’ lottery bill
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gambling has been a hot topic in Alabama for years. Despite several attempts, Alabama lawmakers failed to pass a gambling proposal during this year’s legislative session. Now there’s a new public service announcement from the Alabama Track Owners Association. The goal is to get more people to talk about gambling.

“We started appealing directly to the people, you know, to contact our legislators and tell them that we want them to get this comprehensive gaming and lottery plan done now,” said Robert Kennedy Jr., a spokesperson for the Alabama Track Owners Association.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s commission on gaming estimates Alabama misses out on $700 million by not allowing gambling in the state.

The state lawmakers were at a standstill over gambling at end of the last legislative session. There’s a lot of division over what gambling proposal lawmakers should pass. Lawmakers were split on whether to allow a lottery and casino gaming or just a lottery. There’s also division over where that gambling money should go.

Alabama track association is now betting on the public to get lawmakers to get a done deal done.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said he doesn’t know of any lawmakers that have gambling at top of mind right now.

“An issue that is that controversial and has so much subject material in it, for a special session, it would not have time to get any traction,” McCutcheon said.

In the past, the governor’s office said the governor does not have any plans to call a special session on gambling. She would need to see lawmakers with a plan and an agreement for her to consider that option.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is rivalry week as the Dothan Wolves make their way to Enterprise Friday to battle it out...
Game of the Night: Dothan vs Enterprise
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Barbour County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
Sports Scoreboards

Latest News

Herschel Walker & Paul Maholm play in pro-am, David Toms talks LSU & SFC
Herschel Walker officially launches Ga. bid for Senate seat
Rep. Moore to hold veterans workshop Tuesday
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
Barry Moore
US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19
The ACLU study outlines how many pieces of legislation from the 2021 regular session were...
Alabama ACLU report says state laws contributing to more incarcerations