Local library hosts fall “teen nature club”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s a new opportunity for young people to learn about our area’s environment.

Alabama Extension and the Dothan Houston County Library are teaming up to offer sixth through tenth grade students a chance to be in the “teen nature club.”

Virtual sessions will be held every other Thursday throughout the fall.

The first class was held on September 2.

It focused on an introduction to citizen science and famous naturalists.

Throughout the series, kids will also learn about forestry and water quality.

Students are encouraged to pick up materials at the library for a more hands-on learning experience.

“We have such diversity, especially biodiversity in Alabama, said, Kerry Steeley, Extension Agent. We’re the 4th in the nation for biodiversity. So, a very diverse state, in terms of wildlife and plants, so there’s a lot to learn, there’s a lot to know, and I think it’s really interesting, it’s gonna be really fun.”

Registration is required for each session, but the event is free.

Supplies are also included.

The next class will be held on September 16 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

