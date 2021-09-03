Advertisement

Labor Day weekend safety tips

holiday weekend
holiday weekend(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabamians are gearing up for the last weekend of summer.

While Labor Day weekend can be relaxing and fun, it can also be dangerous.

The holiday weekend means we will see heavy traffic.

ALEA is encouraging everyone to have a safe ending to their summer.

They offer 5 tips to arrive alive, including:

Prepare ahead of time, never drink and drive, obey the laws while avoiding dangerous driving and boating behaviors, remember Alabama’s move-over law by using extreme caution in construction zones, and stay off the water during inclement weather.

“Always try to have you like a first-aid kit or an emergency kit like blankets or food or water just in case, Kendra Mckinney, Alabama State Trooper, said. You may end up on the side of the road for long periods of time. You wanna make sure that you’re prepared and with the increase in traffic, go ahead and plan that trip ahead that way you can expect, you know, to arrive on time.”

The holiday weekend officially begins at 12:01 AM tonight and will run through midnight Monday, September 6th.

People should anticipate increased patrolling on Alabama’s roadways and waterways.

