High speed internet coming to Jackson County

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents of Jackson County aren’t strangers to poor internet access. The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has found a way to combat this issue.

Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock says he has been working on this project for more than five years, and the county has now partnered with P3, an internet service provider, to get high-speed internet to every area of Jackson County. This high-speed internet will even cover smaller areas outside of Marianna.

Access to high-speed internet could benefit farmers, business owners, those who work from home and especially students.

“It really is the digital divide for those that have and have not, particularly when they have to work from home if their families are impacted by COVID,” Network Manager for Jackson County School Board Elizabeth Walden said.

Although the School Board has come up with some short-term solutions to the internet problems, like getting some students MiFi, a long-term solution would greatly benefit all the students.

The Jackson County Commissioners are working to get this done as soon as possible. They hope to begin seeing engineering and construction activity within the next year.

