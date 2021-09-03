Advertisement

Great Weekend Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Great weather is here as we head into the weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will follow for each day, with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90°. Look for morning lows in the 60s. We’ll be watching a tropical disturbance that could bring us some rain again by mid-week.

TONIGHT – Clear & cooler. Low near 66°.  Winds light ENE.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 68°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 84° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts.  Seas 1-2 feet.

