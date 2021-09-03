Game of the Night: Dothan vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It is rivalry week as the Dothan Wolves make their way to Enterprise Friday to battle it out with the Wildcats in their first Class 7A Region 2 game of the season, and the stakes are high.

You can watch the game in its entirety on WTVY 4.2 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or in the video player attached to this story. Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 p.m.

