Game of the Night: Dothan vs Enterprise

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It is rivalry week as the Dothan Wolves make their way to Enterprise Friday to battle it out with the Wildcats in their first Class 7A Region 2 game of the season, and the stakes are high.

You can watch the game in its entirety on WTVY 4.2 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or in the video player attached to this story. Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 p.m.

