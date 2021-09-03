Advertisement

Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Providence Christian QB Harrison Mims

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 1 FNF Player of the Week is Providence Christian quarterback Harrison Mims.

Mims totaled 269 yards of offense with five touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-30 win over Northside Methodist.

