Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Providence Christian QB Harrison Mims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 1 FNF Player of the Week is Providence Christian quarterback Harrison Mims.

Mims totaled 269 yards of offense with five touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-30 win over Northside Methodist.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.