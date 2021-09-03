Beautiful Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful day ahead with temperature is the upper 80s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s! That is going to be the same story for the rest of the week; highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows near 70. Rain chance makes its way back into the picture in the middle of the week but just afternoon showers are expected.

TODAY- Mostly Sunny. High near 89°. Winds E 10

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 69. Winds ENE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 89°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 93° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.