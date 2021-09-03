All in the family

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Family and football go hand in hand for the Harris bunch.

“We’ve always been a close family,” said Tanner Harris. “We’ve always had football. You know that’s kind of been our thing.”

Chip Harris added, “They’ve both grown up in a field house. They’ve both grown up on Friday nights at ball games and that’s just what our family does. All four of us including my wife have just embraced it and that’s just what we are. We’re a football family.”

The title “football family” has taken on a new meaning as Houston County Head Coach Chip Harris gets to share the field with his two sons, Lions’ offensive coordinator Tanner and senior wide receiver Sawyer.

“To be able to look over there and it’s your two sons and just kind of have a smile,” said Chip. “Like dang, I’m sitting here watching and witnessing their growth into coaching and their high school football career.”

“It’s been great,” said Sawyer Harris. “Sometimes they can be annoying, but you know just got to work through that. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

From the backyard to high school stadiums, Tanner has been coaching his little brother from the beginning.

“He’s helped me a lot with my game,” said Sawyer. “I mean I wouldn’t have been as good as I am without him.”

Tanner added, “You know, to have that experience and actually coach him and see him do stuff in the games. To hear him say stuff like right there about helping him get better. It warms my heart and makes it all worth it. You know, coaching with dad has been awesome but coaching my little brother has been the coolest thing ever.”

The Harris crew has already seen success this season helping lead the Lions to a 2-0 start.

Now, they look to extend the streak and end what could be their final season all together at Houston County on a high note.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

