Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week; 59 districts yet to provide data

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Alabama, and it’s affects are being felt in schools across the state.

On Friday, Alabama public school districts reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week, a rate that’s double the week prior, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 schools dashboard.

The number of affected students/teachers is almost certainly higher however, as a number of school systems have yet to report any data. The 9,200 confirmed cases are are reported by just 84 of the state’s 143 public school districts.

Only 84 of 143 school districts had reported numbers to the state as of Friday morning. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

Among the school systems providing data:

Montgomery County - 209 cases

Butler County - 36 cases

Dallas County - 97 cases

Pike County - 64 cases

Some of the state’s largest school systems in counties like Madison, Jefferson and Mobile counties are reporting more than 600 each.

School systems in places like Autauga, Elmore and Macon counties are among 59 school districts that hadn’t reported cases to the state as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, State Superintendent Eric Mackey said he expects to see more schools going to mandatory masking and remote learning as delta variant cases continue to spread. He fears thousands of Alabama school children are behind in their learning.

Less than a month into the new school year, seven Montgomery Public Schools have shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Last week, 52 school districts out of 143 reported a total of 4,337 COVID-19 cases to the state.

