ADPH launches “Kick COVID” vaccine initiative

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has a large football fan base and those fans along with players are hoping stadiums stay full this season. That’s why the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Bruno Event Team are using the state’s passion for college football to launch the “Kick COVID” initiative. By the ADPH joining the tailgate this year, the hope is through this initiative, fans can cheer from the stands all season.

There will be at 13 selected colleges and universities across Alabama giving free, COVID vaccines and offering testing to students and fans. The goal: increase the state’s COVID vaccine rate.

“Just get vaccinated is our message,” Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, said.

A message now being delivered to college football fans across Alabama.

Starting September 16th, 13 Alabama colleges will have a selected home game where medical professionals will be giving free, COVID vaccine shots. Throughout the “Kick COVID” initiative, the fanbase is urged by their very own teams athletes to get vaccinated.

“It was an amazing thing to have pulled the season off last year but that home field advantage was missing that crowd and at the end of the day, these young men, when it comes to football are performers and they want to play in front of large crowds,” Gene Hallman, Bruno Event Team CEO, said.

Amplifying the message: “‘I’ve [athlete] got mine, please get yours.’”

Fans who get their shot onsite or 14-days prior to kickoff will receive a 75 dollar gift card to the university book store hosting the home game.

“We’re frankly viewing not so much as an incentive but as a thank you,” Hallman said. “To go get some fan wear from the college bookstore that’s support your local team, the team that you cheer for.”

Dr. Harris admits he’s had concerns with incentive based promotions like other states, but understands a majority of Alabamians might get behind this one.

“Allows us to reach a population in particular we’re looking for, and it does it in the context of something that is really important to most people who are college students or most adults in our state,” Dr. Harris said.

Alabama remains near the bottom when it comes to state vaccination rates Dr. Harris hopes this will be a kick in the right direction.

“What we’re trying to do is get people to change their behavior a little bit, and really the way you do that, the way you get people to change their behavior is you try to normalize the things you want them to do,” Dr. Harris said. “We want vaccines to be the default option, we want them to be normal.”

Again, this initiative is strictly limited to those who receive the COVID vaccine on site at the game or within 14 days prior to kickoff. Those who have already been vaccinated are not eligible.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be distributed in this initiative. Those who get their first dose onsite will be provided with information of where and when they can get their second dose.

Participating schools and dates - *subject to change

University of West Alabama vs. North American University, September 16

Jacksonville State University vs. University of North Alabama, September 18

University of South Alabama vs. Alcorn State University, September 18

Alabama State University vs. Bethune-Cookman University, September 25

Auburn University vs. Georgia State University, September 25

Miles College vs. Central State University, September 25

Samford University vs. East Tennessee State University, September 25

University of Alabama vs. University of Southern Mississippi, September 25

Tuskegee University vs. Edward Waters College, October 2

UAB vs. Liberty University, October 2

University of North Alabama vs. Campbell University, October 2

Alabama A&M University vs. Jackson State University, October 9

Troy University vs. Liberty University, October 9

