Tranquil Stretch Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Much calmer weather is on the way to the Wiregrass for the next several days. Rain chances will be low, with sunny to partly cloudy skies each day. Somewhat drier air for Friday and the weekend will allow lows to dip into the upper 60s, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

TONIGHT – Turning clear. Low near 70°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a stray PM shower. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 68°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

