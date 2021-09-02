Pepper Mock sworn in as Geneva Chief of Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pepper Mock was sworn in as Geneva’s Chief of Police on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at City Hall.

Chief Mock is a Geneva County native and said he is looking forward to the several years ahead working with city leaders, local businesses and serving the people of the community.

With over 16 years of law enforcement under his belt, he said first responders have the responsibility of giving everything they have and he plans to do just that.

“I do enjoy hard work, but more than that you have a lot of people here that work in this police department already that they do the same thing,” Chief Mock said. “They want to come out here and do the best they can. My job is to take care of them, make sure they are trained and equipped for our policing, and give them the support they need, so they can go out and do great things in the city.”

Chief mock is Tony Clemmons’s successor, who retired on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

