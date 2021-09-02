A nice stretch of weather ahead

SYNOPSIS – Today will be quiet compared to the last few days, very slight chance of a shower this afternoon most will stay dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s again. Friday looks great as well to end the week on. we are looking at a dry stretch of weather just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Rain chance start to make a return by Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 89°. Winds NW 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds E 5 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

